Pedestrian dies after being hit by train

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is dead after getting hit by a train early Wednesday morning, according to a report by KATC.
According to the Broussard Police Department, it happened on the railroad tracks along US 90 in Broussard, which is just southeast of Lafayette, around 4:30 a.m.
The victim’s name has not been released.
KATC reported the train incident is believed to be connected to a single car crash that happened Tuesday night. According to the report, police said a car crossed the median of US 90 and stopped in a ditch near the railroad tracks.
KATC added police said the man killed by the train may have been the driver of the car that crashed.
The investigation is ongoing.
