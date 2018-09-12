More La. emergency personnel head to Carolinas to help with Hurricane Florence

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana is no stranger to hurricane response, so the Bayou State is sending as much help as it can spare to aid ahead of Hurricane Florence.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal will dispatch a team Wednesday morning. A team from the Louisiana Cajun Navy, which aided Texas during Hurricane Harvey, will also be sending a crew sometime before the storm.
WAFB’s Liz Koh will be with the Fire Marshal’s team as it departs live on 9News This Morning.
Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the Carolinas as a Category 4 storm, with winds higher than 130 miles per hour.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.