Mississippi River on the rise, but no cause for concern

All that said, these changes in levels are nothing out of the ordinary and should only truly affect operations on the river. Impacts to land are expected to be minimal. For instance, the forecast for levels in New Orleans brings the river to about 11 feet or higher for the last days of September. At 11 feet, all ground digging construction within 1,500 feet of the levees must be approved by the Corps of Engineers. That applies all the way up the river to Baton Rouge and beyond as well. However, these constraints should be lifted around the beginning of October.