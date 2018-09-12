Man arrested for allegedly neglecting cattle in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A 57-year-old man has been arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, reports the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Highway 441 in the 6th Ward of the parish near Easleyville in an effort to rescue three Jersey cows and a bull that they say had no food or water. These conditions came to officials' attention after others in the neighborhood filed complaints.
The tenant at the property and owner of the animals, Cory Michael Cleveland, 57, was arrested.
Two deputies visited the property around 3 p.m. on September 11 and reportedly found four live animals and one dead in a tiny fenced enclosure near the entrance to the trailer on the property. Deputies were able to locate Cleveland and arrest him.
The sheriff’s office has a contract with some cattlemen in Pine Grove to house large animals in emergency situations. The cost of that housing will be paid by the offender. Officials were only able to remove one cow as inclement weather prevented them from catching the other three. Those other three cows were also reportedly too weak to climb into the catch trailer. Deputies will return to the property Wednesday to retrieve the remaining animals.
Cleveland was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond, as well as a $500 bond for a previous failure to appear charge.
