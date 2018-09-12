LSU sees improved special teams play over last season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU senior kicker Cole Tracy will handle the field goal and extra point duties when the Tigers travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn on Saturday.
“We need to have a great week of practice,” said Tracy. “Not just me but everyone else on the team. And I think we will. I’m excited and looking forward to it.”
There was some skepticism about Tracy going from a Division II program to kicking at the highest level of college football. However, he calmly drilled his first try from 43 yards against Miami and has made everything else.
He is 5-for-5 on field goals, including a 54-yarder and 50-yarder. He is also 7-for-7 on extra points.
