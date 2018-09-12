La. Boy Scouts hold flag retirement ceremony for 9/11 anniversary

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tuesday was a somber night for some families in Baton Rouge.
Boy Scout Troop 888 held their annual 9/11 remembrance and flag retirement ceremony. The American flags are burned because they’re in such bad shape that they can no longer be used. This year, instead of a keynote speaker, the Scouts honored gold star families and fallen heroes from 9/11.
“They get to hear some of these stories, they get to see how it impacted those families, and they see that it’s not just stories. These were individual people, individual families that were affected, both by 9/11 and the wars that came afterwards,” said David Gabel, assistant scout master with Troop 888.
Mike lamana was one of those people. His son, Scott, was killed while working in the Pentagon. He was one of five Louisiana natives who died on 9/11.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.