THE INVESTIGATORS: Flambeau Fest breaks silence to customers, plans second concert for March

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Flambeau Fest appears to be set for March, according to an email sent to ticket holders late Tuesday afternoon. The email appears to be sent from the Flambeau Fest Refund Team and was seemingly sent out to update those who were still waiting for upgraded tickets from the 2017 festival.
This comes roughly two weeks after a 9News Investigation into complaints about a lack of communication from festival organizers. The email, provided by a WAFB viewer, shows organizers seem to be planning the second festival for March and promise that all upgrades will be honored.
Here’s the email:
To all of Year One Flambeau Fest's very patient and loyal ticket holders,
We wanted to reach out to you first with the news & plans for FLAMBEAU FEST 2:
In order to escape hurricane season forever, FLAMBEAU FEST will now be planned for MARCH going forward.
We're excited to bring back great music and better weather. ALL UPGRADES will be honored, with great appreciation from our team.
As we watch Hurricane Florence approach the US, with more storms brewing, the Flambeau Team shares memories of Hurricane Nate from last year, and we send strength to our East Coast fans. Please be safe.
If you'd like to reply back with a current mailing address, we will make sure you get everything you need when the time comes.
We will be posting this update this evening, but we felt strongly that our loyal ticket holders should receive the update first, before the media.
More info to follow on FF2!
With great excitement and appreciation,
The Flambeau Fest Team
The email promises a spring festival, but stops short of providing any specifics on the upcoming plans.
