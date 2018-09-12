7 inmates escape Madison Parish jail near school; 4 still at large

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Seven inmates escaped from Madison Parish Correctional Center in Tallulah Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Corrections reports. Four of those inmates are still at large.
The inmates escaped at 11:15 a.m. by scaling a perimeter fence.
Louisiana State Police is assisting the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating the inmates, who should be considered dangerous. They should not be approached or confronted by the public, officials say.
Anyone with information should call the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831 or call LSP Troop F at 318-345-0000, or dial 911.
The inmates still at large are:
- Earl Hollins (B/M, 24) 5′ 9″ 145 lbs
- Joshua Lewis (B/M, 26) 5′ 10″ 170 lbs
- Leedarius Rogers (B/M, 24) 5′ 9″ 135 lbs
- Devario R. Turner (B/M, 36) 5′ 7″ 195 lbs
Those in custody are:
- Terrell Casby, 28: armed robbery (25 year sentence), Jefferson Parish
- Keith Rogers, 37: 2 counts simple robbery (14 year sentence), Caddo Parish
- Zamar Tucker, 19: simple robbery, armed robbery (10 year sentence), Caddo Parish
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.