How to help with relief efforts ahead of Hurricane Florence

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Everyone in south Louisiana knows what it’s like to watch a hurricane headed their way. And that’s just what residents in the Carolinas are experiencing now.
Here are several ways you can help ahead of the storm.
Operation BBQ Relief - Operation BBQ Relief was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for relief efforts in tornado-stricken Joplin, Missouri, a community of about 50,000 residents. Volunteers from competition BBQ teams from eight states answered the need to help feed displaced families, police, fire, National Guard and emergency personnel. We were able to serve over 120,000 meals over 13 days. Food was delivered to shelters, hospitals, senior living communities and the Humane Society. Volunteers loaded food into vehicles and delivered directly to families in the impacted areas. The operation was made possible by all who contributed food and supplies and funding from across the country. Operation BBQ Relief continues to respond to natural disasters and other situations to help feed displaced residents and emergency personnel. Click here to donate.
Charleston Animal Society - Since its founding, our mission has always stayed the same: The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. In 1874, Charleston Animal Society became the first animal organization in South Carolina and one of the first in the Nation and has never turned our local animals away. Our Vision is one where all healthy and treatable animals are saved. It’s a vision where all people and animals are treated with respect and kindness. And it envisions a world where cruelty is not tolerated. Click here to donate.
American Red Cross - The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. The American Red Cross, through its strong network of volunteers, donors and partners, is always there in times of need. We aspire to turn compassion into action so that
- All people affected by disaster across the country and around the world receive care, shelter and hope
- Our communities are ready and prepared for disasters;
- Everyone in our country has access to safe, lifesaving blood and blood products
- All members of our armed services and their families find support and comfort whenever needed
- In an emergency, there are always trained individuals nearby, ready to use their Red Cross skills to save lives
Click here to donate.
