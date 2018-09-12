How to help with relief efforts ahead of Hurricane Florence

Operation BBQ Relief - Operation BBQ Relief was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for relief efforts in tornado-stricken Joplin, Missouri, a community of about 50,000 residents. Volunteers from competition BBQ teams from eight states answered the need to help feed displaced families, police, fire, National Guard and emergency personnel. We were able to serve over 120,000 meals over 13 days. Food was delivered to shelters, hospitals, senior living communities and the Humane Society. Volunteers loaded food into vehicles and delivered directly to families in the impacted areas. The operation was made possible by all who contributed food and supplies and funding from across the country. Operation BBQ Relief continues to respond to natural disasters and other situations to help feed displaced residents and emergency personnel. Click here to donate.