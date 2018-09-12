Help and Resources for Addiction

Online Summary: “Cenikor offers multiple options on the path to sobriety. Clients have the opportunity to join our programs and flow through the continuum of care along their path to recovery. Some clients will be best suited for our long-term programs and can reclaim their lives and their sobriety in the structured residential community. Other clients need the work-life balance provided by our outpatient facilities where convenient care can be added to your daily life without disruption. Some clients start out in our detox programs and transition to short-term care or to outpatient care depending on their needs. We are dedicated to finding the right level of care for our individual clients path to sobriety. Cenikor helps families rebuild relationships that have been impacted by alcohol and drug addiction.”