Grant gives Baton Rouge tire shredder for mosquito abatement

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health has awarded a $605,000 grant to the East Baton Rouge Mosquito and Rodent Control District to purchase a tire shredder. LDH also awarded $250,000 each to Assumption and St. Mary parishes to establish their own mosquito abatement districts.
The grants are funded through a partnership with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). LDH says this is the first tire shredder grant awarded in the mainland United States.
Water can collect inside waste tires, made of heat-retaining black rubber that creates a steamy breeding atmosphere for mosquitoes.
“Destroy it a single tire as a breeding site is a cost effective way to reduce a community’s risk of getting sick from a mosquito bite,” public health entomologist Kyle Moppert said in a statement.
The smaller grants for St. Mary and Assumption parishes will allow their new mosquito abatement districts to purchase vehicles, spray units, radios, lab equipment, and office supplies.
“These grants allow these two parishes to build the infrastructure to control mosquito populations to protect the public from diseases like West Nile,” LDH Secretary Rebekah Gee said.
