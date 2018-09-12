French Settlement police chief accused of malfeasance in office pleads not guilty

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac has pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges involving malfeasance in office, injuring public records, and misdemeanor theft.
Brignac was arraigned Wednesday, September 12 in Livingston Parish. He pleaded not guilty to charges. His next court date is set for October 15.
The chief was arrested back in July. He allegedly used a department-issued fuel card to buy 24 gallons of gas, totaling $60, for his personal truck at a convenience store on LA 16 on May 15. “This purchase was not authorized by the Village of French Settlement. This unauthorized purchase was captured on video surveillance. Brignac was in his police uniform,” Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement at the time.
The investigation is ongoing.
