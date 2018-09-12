FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather expected through weekend, next week

Yet the news gets even better for Sunday, with rain chances currently set at just 20 percent for the WAFB area. What’s more, we keep rain chances posted at 20 to 30 percent for all of next week too. Remember, that means someone will get some rain almost every day, but the coverage will be rather limited, especially when we compare it with what we have been dealing with for most of the last few weeks. With those lower daily rain percentages however, expect afternoon highs to get up around 90° or so each day.