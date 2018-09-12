FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon showers/storms; high near 90

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s another quiet late summer morning throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
Watch for a few areas of patchy fog during the early commute, but we’re not anticipating any major visibility issues. Otherwise, there will be partly cloudy skies Wednesday morning, increasing to mostly cloudy by afternoon. The forecast calls for a 40 percent to 50 percent coverage of showers/storms and a high nudging 90.
Overnight, only a few spotty/isolated showers will remain on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, with a low of 72. Thursday, we’ll be closer to Friday and closer to a little drier weather. Expect a 50 percent coverage of rain Thursday and a high of 89.
