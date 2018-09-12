DOC: Inmate attacks Angola corrections officer

ANGOLA, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola, says other inmates help correctional officers catch another inmate who reportedly attacked an officer Wednesday morning.
Just after 7 a.m., the attacker, David Settlemeyer, 52, reportedly hit a female correctional officer in the back of the head with a metal lawnmower wheel bracket, and a struggle ensued. Department of Corrections (DOC) officials say when Settlemeyer realized other officers were responding to the fight, he fled to another building. Several inmates then alerted responding officers to Settlemeyer’s whereabouts and helped catch him.
DOC says Settlemeyer is serving life at Angola as a habitual offender. In August of 2001, he was convicted of solicitation for murder out of Calcasieu Parish. His criminal record includes other convictions out of Calcasieu for simple kidnapping in 1987 and second degree kidnapping in 1993.
The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. An investigation is underway, which DOC hopes will reveal Settlemeyer’s motive for the attack. Charges may be pending.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.