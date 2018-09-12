DOC: Inmate attacks Angola corrections officer

Just after 7 a.m., the attacker, David Settlemeyer, 52, reportedly hit a female correctional officer in the back of the head with a metal lawnmower wheel bracket, and a struggle ensued. Department of Corrections (DOC) officials say when Settlemeyer realized other officers were responding to the fight, he fled to another building. Several inmates then alerted responding officers to Settlemeyer’s whereabouts and helped catch him.