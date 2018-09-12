CATS looking to expand routes in Baton Rouge

It’s not going to happen overnight if approved, in fact, all the improvements will happen in two phases and won’t be fully in place until 2020. However, one of the first changes is extending service times and adding new routes along Blount and Greenwell Springs roads, near Mallard Crossing Apartments. Goldman says they chose the locations to extend services and add new routes based on customer feedback. "We look at demographic data to see areas where they may be up and coming or new developments that we can serve,” he said.