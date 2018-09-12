Burglars pose as Postmates food delivery workers, steal jewels

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/CNN) - Criminals come up with all kinds of tricks to rip people off.
Now police say some burglars in one Los Angeles neighborhood are posing as food delivery drivers to get inside homes.
Home security video shows a crew in action at a home in the Mar Vista area.
"As I was walking in, I saw broken glass," said the homeowner who didn’t want to be identified.
The security video shows three unidentified suspects.
A woman walks up to the front door pretending to make a food delivery.
"Postmates," the woman said, knocking on the door.
When no one is home she gives a signal to her two accomplices.
They break in through the back way and in this case they walked out, according to the homeowner, with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stuffed in their pillowcases.
"It's a little frightening," the homeowner said. "I'm not going to let it change our life. We're not going to put bars in our window."
Police said the incident occurred four different times in the last month within a square mile of the same neighborhood.
The suspects have driven off in three different vehicles - all with paper license plates.
In one security video one of the suspects is already in the house and tells the female accomplice to go back, get the car and bring it closer to the driveway so he can bolt out the door.
In an unrelated case in August, a security camera caught a woman described as being homeless trying to get into a home.
When confronted by the homeowner she said "I'm looking for my grandma's house" and she leaves.
"We have video, we have alarms, and it doesn't seem to be a deterrent," said the home owner identified as A.J.
Police say in the cases they are investigating, no one was home, so no one was injured.
They still have not made any arrests.
Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call the LAPD.
