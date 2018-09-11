YOUR TURN: Jay Grymes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our First Alert Weather team works very hard to earn your trust and make sure you feel that being with us is one of the safest places to be during a storm.
This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards took notice and on behalf of the state of Louisiana recognized our chief meteorologist, Jay Grymes. The governor thanked Jay for being a trusted adviser to him and several governors and emergency planners throughout the last decade.
Jay lends that expertise during critical statewide meetings where the plans are made on how best to protect our state during storms. One of our viewers, Louida Scott, posted a comment on our Facebook page. In part, she wrote:
“Congratulations Jay, you deserve this award because you’ve always stayed on top of informing us on the weather conditions and how to plan evacuations when needed... Thank you Jay for all services and continue the wonderful work and God Bless...”
Jay was quick to give his team of WAFB weather professionals credit, too. It truly is a team effort.
