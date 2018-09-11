Woman tries to fraudulently cash in lottery ticket for $200k

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for reportedly trying to fraudulently cash in a lottery ticket for $200,000.
The report from the Baton Rouge Police Department says the woman, identified as Lisa McDonald, 45, went to the Louisiana Lottery office on August 13 and tried to cash in an altered ticket for $200,000. McDonald was given a document to sign stating the lottery ticket she provided was not altered or forged, which she did. The ticket was then scanned and was determined to not be a winning ticket.
The lottery had the ticket investigated further to confirm it was altered. McDonald was then questioned about the ticket and how it came into her possession, and she reportedly said her husband put her up to it after he found the ticket on the ground next to a trash can at Albertsons, along with three other tickets, which were torn vertically between the top and bottom edges.
Police attempted to contact McDonald at this point, but her lawyer advised police she would not be coming in for an interview.
McDonald was then arrested on Tuesday, September 11. She is charged with false or altered lottery ticket.
