Watch Hurricane Florence come ashore on live cams along the coast
Florence intensifies to Category 4 hurricane as it heads towards the East Coast. (Davenport, Mark)
By RNN Staff | September 10, 2018 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 3:15 AM

(RNN) – As Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas and Virginia, the surf along the coast is increasingly rough.

Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina have implemented mandatory evacuations along the coasts. But cities inland are expecting anywhere from 8 to 20 inches depending on how the storm moves ashore and is forecast to sit over the region without moving.

To watch the coastline as the potentially catastrophic storm approaches, watch the live cams from Surfline.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, North Carolina

Cherry Grove Pier Northside, South Carolina

Oceanana Pier, North Carolina

Folly Beach Pier Northside, South Carolina

C Street at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

