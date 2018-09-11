U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond blasts Kenner mayor over Nike ban

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond slammed Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn’s memorandum demanding a ban of Nike products for Kenner’s recreational facilities.
Kenner is in Richmond’s congressional district.
“We should take a moment to question why Nike is the top priority for a local politician when his residents face a variety of social and economic challenges. Mayor Zahn is imposing his personal beliefs onto Little League players, and I strongly oppose his stance,” Richmond said.
The congressman accused the mayor of playing “petty politics” at the expense of kids who play little league in Kenner.
“It is shameful to divide such a close-knit community just for national political attention,” Richmond said.
Zahn banned Nike purchases just days after Nike began its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” marketing campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. While he was still in the league, Kaepernick stopped standing for the national anthem to protest racial injustice and the rate of police killings of African-Americans.
Richmond said he supports the use of Nike products in Kenner.
“Nike is a multi-billion dollar global enterprise that has never contributed to the social and economic challenges in Louisiana. In fact, Nike donated more than 10 million dollars after Hurricane Katrina to build a stadium and track in Joe Brown Park for metro area children. Contrary to Mayor Zahn’s belief, Nike is not running a political campaign,” he said.
