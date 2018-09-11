SUSLA student gets 50K check from Ellen, Nicki Minaj

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Southern University of Shreveport student received the gift of a lifetime on national television.
Jacob Peterson was presented with a $50,000 scholarship on the Ellen Show.
Rapper Nicki Minaj was there to present Jacob with the check.
“I hear Nicki say my name, and Ellen say my name, and I’m just like what? And I see my twitter handle pop on the screen and I’m just like whats going on,” said Peterson.
Peterson majors in general studies and music. He says it all started when he wrote a letter to Ellen DeGeneres detailing his financial roadblocks and desire to attend Jackson state.
“For some reason something was telling me, just send in a letter to her you never know what might happen,” Peterson said. “It was just a normal day.. I promise you.. I was just walking around the house… and just chilling and they called me and was like hi this is so and so from the Ellen Show. Do you have time to talk to us? I was like what?”
The 20-year-old, and his father, say the money will allow Peterson to attend any school he wants. It will also give him the opportunity to focus solely on his curriculum.
“It meant so much to me because there’s people like me in this world that does not get to see that amount of money and on top of that and get to attend to college because they don’t have the money for it,” Peterson said.
Jacob says he plans on using his scholarship to make his mark in the music industry.
"I want to become one of the biggest musical artists in this generation… that's my primary goal and not just that I want t inspire people that were in the same situation as me to keep pushing forward."
Jacob says he plans on furthering his education at either Southern University Baton Rouge or Jackson State.
KSLA News 12 was not able to use any footage of Jacob accepting his scholarship.
