Slidell High School teacher out of job after controversial Facebook comments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Slidell High School teacher is out of her job after posting controversial comments to Facebook about Nike’s new Colin Kaepernick marketing campaign.
A spokesperson for the St. Tammany school district made the announcement Tuesday.
Valerie Scogin taught math at the high school since 2008.
In the comments posted on Sept. 5, Scogin wrote “They don't have to live in that country. They could go back. But it was their own people selling them into slavery to begin with and tearing them even worse in those countries of origin. Want not to be stereotyped, tell people of that color to quit acting like animals and perpetuating the stereotype. Many are average people; the few ruin it."
Kaepernick is known for kneeling during the National Anthem before NFL games. He was protesting racial inequality. The new marketing campaign asks if people are willing to make the sacrifices that the former quarterback made to stand up for what they believe in.
The St. Tammany Parish School System released the following statement about Scogin:
“When this situation was brought to our attention, the School System launched a full investigation, and the teacher involved was allowed due process. This process has been completed, and the teacher in question is no longer an employee of our School System.
This incident does not reflect our district’s values, mission and vision, and we remain committed to providing a school culture that is inclusive and meets the needs of all our students, employees and community.”
Scogin has since posted an apology on Facebook, saying the remarks were against her better judgement.
