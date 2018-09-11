Shot fired, tempers flare as power is cut to BR homes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The owner of a mobile home park off Victoria Drive says his life has been threatened and one resident fired a warning shot into the air Tuesday as tempers continue to flare over power being cut off there nine days ago.
The owner of Nelson’s Mobile Home Village, Dr. Gregory Nelson, says the problem lies in a dispute over who is responsible for paying Entergy for the electricity used by each mobile home resident. Nelson says he’s responsible for paying the electricity bills for some units, but repairs are needed to utility boxes before power can be restored to those units.
However, he says the reason most of the “nine to ten” mobile homes he estimates are still without power is because the tenants have been told they are now responsible for paying for utilities themselves and they have not yet made arrangements for the bills to be put in their names.
Nelson could not provide an exact number of homes he is personally responsible for paying utilities for.
