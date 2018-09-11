Remembering 9/11

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It is a day of remembrance for all those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks in New York.
First responders and organizations across the Capital area are hosting a variety of ways to remember them. There are a number of ways to join in on a moment of silence Tuesday.
The first one is at the Baton Rouge Fire Department and begins at 7:46 a.m., the time when the first plane struck the World Trade Center.
The Prairieville Fire Department is hosting its second annual 9/11 memorial program at Station 30 at 9 a.m. Chief Mark Stewart will speak at the program. He worked at Ground Zero on a federal response team during the rescue and recovery phases of the World Trade Center site.
Ascension Parish is hosting a commemoration ceremony at Fire Protection District 1. It will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Livingston Parish is hosting a prayer and remembrance service at the parish council chambers at 11:45 a.m.
If you’re in Baton Rouge around lunch time, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a service at the office on Independence Boulevard.
Then Tuesday night, the boy scouts will conduct the annual 9/11 remembrance and flag retirement ceremony at the St. George Fire Department headquarters on Airline Highway.
Nearly 3,000 people died on September 11, 2001. According to the New York Medical Examiner’s Office, as of this July, only about 60 percent of the victims have been identified. Medical examiners are still working to identify just over 1,000 victims. This includes civilians and first responders.
There are a number of ways to remember the lives lost on that day 17 years ago.
