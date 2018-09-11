RECALL ALERT: Daybeds from World Market fail to meet flammability standards

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled some daybeds sold at Cost Plus World Market due to the possibility of catching fire.
The Safety Commission says the removable bottom cushion of the Hartley Flip Daybeds fails to meet federal flammability standards for mattresses, posing a fire hazard. The approximately 2,300 beds were recalled Tuesday, September 11.
Consumers should immediately stop using the beds and return the bottom cushion to any World Market store for a free replacement.
