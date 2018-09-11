The Perfect Lemon Bars

(Thomas, Rachael)
By Chef John Folse | September 11, 2018 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 3:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Prep Time: 1 hour

Yields: 24 bars

Lemon bars are the perfect pairing for Afternoon Tea. This recipe achieves its delicious lemon flavor by using lemon zest and fresh lemon juice.

Ingredients for Crust:

1¾ cups flour

⅔ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

¾ tsp salt

12 tbsps unsalted butter, room temperature

Method for Crust:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 13" x 9" baking dish and line with parchment or wax paper, allowing edges to come over sides. In a food processor, combine flour, powdered sugar, cornstarch and salt. Pulse until mixed. Cut butter into 1-inch thick pieces then add to mixture and blend 8–10 seconds. Continue to pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle crust into lined pan. Press firmly into an even layer along bottom of pan. Crust should slightly go up sides of pan to hold in filling. Refrigerate approximately 30 minutes. Bake 20 minutes or until golden brown. After crust is finished baking, reduce oven temperature to 325°F.

Ingredients for Filling:

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

1⅓ cups sugar

3 tbsps flour

½ cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice, strained

2 tsps grated lemon zest

⅓ cup whole milk

⅛ tsp salt

powdered sugar for garnish

Method for Filling:

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, and flour. Stir in juice, zest, milk,l and salt. Blend well. When crust is done, blend filling mixture again. Pour filling into warm crust and bake 20 minutes or until firm to touch. Transfer pan to wire rack. Cool 1 hour or until near room temperature. To cut, lift out of pan using sides of parchment or wax paper. Fold paper off sides of dessert then cut into bars, wiping knife between each cut. Sprinkle bars with powdered sugar to garnish.

