The Perfect Lemon Bars

Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 24 bars
Lemon bars are the perfect pairing for Afternoon Tea. This recipe achieves its delicious lemon flavor by using lemon zest and fresh lemon juice.
1¾ cups flour
⅔ cup powdered sugar
¼ cup cornstarch
¾ tsp salt
12 tbsps unsalted butter, room temperature
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 13" x 9" baking dish and line with parchment or wax paper, allowing edges to come over sides. In a food processor, combine flour, powdered sugar, cornstarch and salt. Pulse until mixed. Cut butter into 1-inch thick pieces then add to mixture and blend 8–10 seconds. Continue to pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle crust into lined pan. Press firmly into an even layer along bottom of pan. Crust should slightly go up sides of pan to hold in filling. Refrigerate approximately 30 minutes. Bake 20 minutes or until golden brown. After crust is finished baking, reduce oven temperature to 325°F.
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
1⅓ cups sugar
3 tbsps flour
½ cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice, strained
2 tsps grated lemon zest
⅓ cup whole milk
⅛ tsp salt
powdered sugar for garnish
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, and flour. Stir in juice, zest, milk,l and salt. Blend well. When crust is done, blend filling mixture again. Pour filling into warm crust and bake 20 minutes or until firm to touch. Transfer pan to wire rack. Cool 1 hour or until near room temperature. To cut, lift out of pan using sides of parchment or wax paper. Fold paper off sides of dessert then cut into bars, wiping knife between each cut. Sprinkle bars with powdered sugar to garnish.
