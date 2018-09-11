OUR TURN: 9/11

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On this day, we’d like to take time to honor Micheal Scott Lemana. He was a bright and accomplished Navy lieutenant who worked at the Pentagon on 9/11.
He had graduated from LSU and had built a wonderful career his parents in Baton Rouge were very proud of. At 31, he was just getting started. But Scott died in the Pentagon after terrorists crashed one of the planes there.
Our world was turned upside down by events of this day now 17 years ago. That day, we lost people like Scott, true patriots who loved serving this country and, in turn, helping us to feel secure.
The terrorists' aim on 9/11 was to change this country and they succeeded but not in the ways they had hoped for. In the days following, we became closer, more patriotic, and we realized we’re all in this together as Americans.
America doesn’t work without the selfless sacrifices of people like Scott and many others. Today, as we sometimes stand divided in our politics, let’s keep people like Scott and what they stood for in mind... Thank you for your service. You made Louisiana proud to call you a son.
