Odums previews Southern’s home-opener against Langston

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums will meet with sports journalists Tuesday to talk about the upcoming matchup against Langston University.
The news conference will start around noon.
The Jaguars hope to get their first win of the season in their first home game this year. It will also be the inaugural Pete Richardson Classic, in honor of Southern’s legendary coach.
Officials said the first home game of the season from now on will be known as the Pete Richardson Classic.
