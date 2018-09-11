NOPD searching for missing 15-year-old

NOPD searching for missing 15-year-old
Charlintasha Johsnon was last observed at her residence in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Aveue wearing a school uniform including a grey with pink and white stripes shirt and khaki pants.
By Erin Lowrey | September 11, 2018 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 4:36 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

On September 10, Charlintasha Johnson, 15, was reported as missing.

Johnson was last observed at her residence in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue wearing a school uniform including a grey with pink and white stripes shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charlintasha Johnson is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-685-6010.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.