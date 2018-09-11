NOPD searching for missing 15-year-old

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.
On September 10, Charlintasha Johnson, 15, was reported as missing.
Johnson was last observed at her residence in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue wearing a school uniform including a grey with pink and white stripes shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charlintasha Johnson is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-685-6010.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.