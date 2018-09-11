Mayor-President Broome sponsoring fitness essay contest for middle school students

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is sponsoring an essay contest to encourage middle school students in East Baton Rouge Parish to think about their health and wellness.
Sixth to eight grade students are challenged to write an essay answering the topic:
Mayor-President Broome will select 30 essay winners who will be treated to an afternoon of indoor rock climbing with the mayor at Uptown Climbing on October 23.
Participating students should submit a one-page, 500 word essay no later than October 2. Essays may be emailed to healthybr@brla.gov.
Students may also drop off or mail essays to: Mayor’s Office, 222 Saint Louis Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.
