LSU Foundation releases possible plans for former Charity Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Foundation revealed a clearer picture of what the former Charity Hospital could look like after redevelopment.
Two proposals were released Tuesday from HRI Properties and 1532 Tulane Partners. Both rough drafts included heavy doses of housing space.
1532 Tulane Partners would turn half of the building into housing, while HRI could clear nearly 544,000 square feet for living space, according to the documents.
HRI even has a plan that includes moving City Hall to the site. The city has not agreed to move into the building yet.
Office space for Tulane University and other tenants such as United Way were included in the plans. There is also space cut out for retail, innovation and education.
