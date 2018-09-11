Kamara workload heavier without Ingram in the lineup

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Mark Ingram out the first four games of the regular season due to a suspension, we anticipated Alvin Kamara would get more work against the Bucs, and that’s just what happen.
Kamara played 52 snaps against Tampa, a career high. It was extra time on the field, but Sean Payton was good with the gametime.
“I think he had about 50, 51. Probably up ten from his normal average. I think he is somewhere in that 40 count. I just asked them (coaches) to give me the study all of last year, you can pull up certain games, the first part of the season when Adrian [Peterson] was here along with Mark (Ingram), the snap count was a little lower, it varied. Just talking about being on the field, I felt like he’s in excellent shape and I thought he played exceptionally well yesterday. And yet, it turned into one of those space matchup games where we were throwing it more than we’d like,” said Payton.
Kamara carried the ball eight times. It could’ve been higher, but trailing most of the contest, the offense focused more on the pass game.
“It’s not the design. We had our opening series scripted, that went smooth. Most of the first quarter, early on based on what they were doing we were going to throw it a little bit more kind of go after a few of the personnel matchups we like. I hate when a game becomes one-dimensional and we’ve just experienced that too often. It becomes more of a 50/50 proposition. I wouldn’t say that game unfolded the way we would have liked certainly into the second quarter in the second half,” said Payton.
