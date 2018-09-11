It’s all about accountability with the Saints moving forward

“Its about looking in the mirror, being willing to acknowledge what we see. That goes for all of us individually. It goes for all of us as a team being willing to look at the places that we didn’t play well, and acknowledge where we did do well. Maybe in our preparation, things we can change in our preparation. How we get up to get ready to play. How we bounce back form adversity that happens during a game. During a game it’s going to be ups and downs. Football is a game that’s played by humans. There’s going to be mistakes made. How do we return from them A wise man is able to look at those and change things going forward. A foolish person or stubborn person doesn’t want to change,” said tight end Ben Watson.