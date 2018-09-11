HUD holding meeting to help tenants of blighted Elmgrove Gardens Apartments relocate

By Rachael Thomas | September 11, 2018 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 4:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is offering voluntary relocation assistance for residents of Elmgrove Gardens Apartments who wish to move out of the blighted complex.

HUD has scheduled a meeting to give residents an overview of its voluntary relocation and Section 8 voucher assistance programs. The meeting is schedule as follows:

  • Date: Tuesday, September 18
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Location: Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Dr. in Baton Rouge

WAFB has been investigating this particular apartment complex since 2014. We’ve discovered deplorable living conditions, such as roach infestations, busted pipes, unsafe railings, and no air conditioning.

