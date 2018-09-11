Former Tigers shine in NFL season openers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There was a lot of LSU talent shining throughout the NFL’s opening weekend.
Here are some of the Tigers that stood out in week one’s action.
Philadelphia Eagles 18, Atlanta Falcons 12
Deion Jones (Falcons): 9 total tackles, 1 interception, and 2 passes defended
Duke Riley (Falcons): 2 tackles and a pass defended
Jalen Mills (Eagles): 6 tackles, 2 passes defended
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, New Orleans Saints 40
Kwon Alexander (Buccaneers): 9 tackles and a forced fumble
Baltimore Ravens 47, Buffalo Bills 3
Tre'Davious White (Bills): 4 total tackles
Kyle Williams (Bills): 4 tackles, 0.5 sack
Jacksonville Jaguars 20, New York Giants 15
Leonard Fournette (Jaguars): 9 carries for 41 yards and 3 receptions for 14 yards. Left game against the Giants with a hamstring injury.
Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants): 11 receptions for 111 yards
New England Patriots 27, Houston Texans 20
Alfred Blue (Texans): 5 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown
Tyrann Mathieu (Texans): 5 tackles and an interception
Jeremy Hill (Patriots): 4 carries for 25 yards, 1 reception for 8 yards. Left game with knee injury and is out for the season.
Kansas City Chiefs 38, Los Angeles Chargers 28
Spencer Ware (Chiefs): 3 carries for 32 yards, 1 reception for 8 yards
Minnesota Vikings 24, San Francisco 49ers 16
Danielle Hunter (Vikings): 4 tackles and a sack
Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Cleveland Browns 21
Jarvis Landry (Browns): 7 receptions for 106 yards
Miami Dolphins 27, Tennessee Titans 20
Davon Godchaux (Dolphins): 3 tackles
Carolina Panthers 16, Dallas Cowboys 8
Donte Jackson (Panthers): 5 total tackles
Washington Redskins 24, Arizona Cardinals 6
Patrick Peterson (Cardinals): 1 tackle and a sack
New York Jets 48, Detroit Lions 17
Jamal Adams (Jets): 6 total tackles, 1 interception and 3 passes defended
Ricky Jean Francois (Lions): 4 tackles
Los Angeles Rams 33, Oakland Raiders 13
Michael Brockers (Rams): 5 total tackles and a sack
Arden Key (Raiders): 3 tackles
