FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing throughout the day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There isn’t much activity yet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but as in the past few days, that will certainly change later.
In the meantime, we’re starting off with temperatures in the lower 70s. Watch for potential areas of patchy fog during the morning drive. A few scattered showers will start up in the mid/late morning but will increase to 70 percent to 80 percent coverage by mid-afternoon. Again, some locally heavy rainfall is possible. The high will reach the mid 80s.
Overnight, there is a 30 percent to 40 percent chance for lingering showers. The low will dip to the lower 70s. Wednesday, we’ll keep the wet September weather in the forecast with a 60 percent coverage of showers/storms and a daytime high of 88.
