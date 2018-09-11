FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Disturbance in Gulf could strengthen to tropical depression

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tuesday was yet another wet day around WAFB viewing area with the return of widespread rains during the day along with heavy downpours in spots. Fortunately, we did not have to deal with 4” to 5” deluges like those reported on Monday.
Tuesday’s activity will wind down into the evening and the area can expect a mostly-dry overnight and early morning start for Wednesday. Be ready for patchy fog for that Wednesday morning commute with daybreak temperatures in the low 70°s for the Capital region. Wednesday is not expected to be quite as wet as the previous two days with rain chances for the day set at 50% across the WAFB viewing area. We could still see some local bullseyes of larger totals during the afternoon but we not do not anticipate any severe storms.
Mainly-afternoon scattered showers and t-storms return for Thursday and Friday as well with rain chances running at 50% and 40%, respectively.
Although the Saturday outlook still carries afternoon scattered showers and storms for the WAFB region, the First Alert Forecast turns drier for Sunday. The latest Storm Team outlook sets rain chances at 20% or less for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday too. After that, it’s back to scattered rains each day (30% to 40% coverage) to close out the work week.
Not surprisingly, the tropics are the “hottest” topic in the WAFB Storm Center this week. We continue with three ‘named’ storms in the basin: Florence, Helene, and Isaac with Florence still posing a potentially catastrophic impact on the Carolinas later this week.
Closer to home, a disturbance currently near the Yucatan Peninsula - tagged as Invest 95L by the National Hurricane Center - is looking more and more like it will become a tropical depression or possibly even a tropical storm (“Joyce”) over the next few days as it moves into the western Gulf. At this time, the system appears to be headed for Texas: the threat of a landfall for Louisiana is very low but it is too early to say that the threat is ‘zero’ for the Pelican State.
Elsewhere, while it is not of real concern to us, Gulf residents will want to keep a watch on Isaac as we get into the weekend. Isaac is expected to move into the Caribbean later this week and we will want to see if Isaac turns to the northwest and heads for the Gulf. Even if that were to occur, it would not likely happen until the early part of next week.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.