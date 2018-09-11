EBRSO looking for man who stole packages from front porch

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge detectives are looking for a man who stole packages from a Baton Rouge home.
On Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released video of the theft that happened at a home located in the 18000 block of Willow Trail Dr. on September 5.
The video surveillance footage of the incident shows a gray-colored Nissan Altima that stopped on the street in front of the victim’s home.
The man is seen leaving the vehicle and walking to the front of the home. The suspect then picks up several packages from the font door of the home and carries them back to his vehicle.
Anyone with information about this theft or the identity of the man is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
