Denham Springs High band director placed on leave after allegedly having relationship with student in Tx.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The newly hired band director at Denham Springs High School has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student a school in Texas prior to his hiring in Livingston Parish, The Advocate reports.
Vincent Fortado was reportedly not charged with a crime in connection with the alleged incident in Texas in 2013. Fortado reportedly admitted to police he had sent “flirty” texts to a student, then asked her to delete the messages, which she did. The Advocate says it isn’t clear whether he left that job in Texas voluntarily or was let go.
Fortado claims to have divulged this information to Denham Springs High when he was applying for the job, but that has not been confirmed, nor denied, by Livingston Parish Public Schools. As of Thursday, Fortado remains employed by the school, The Advocate states.
Police in Texas began their investigation into Fortado when he was a band teacher at Brazoswood High. He was suspended from that school in March of 2013. The police report obtained by The Advocate says police had received an anonymous tip that the teacher had sex with a student. Detectives interviewed numerous students, teachers, and parents, but were unable to corroborate the information, hence, no charges were filed. Both possible victims that were identified through the investigation reportedly denied having sex with Fortado.
The report goes on to say Fortado did develop a close relationship with a female student. The girl told police she developed the relationship with Fortado as a mentor, but at some point, the relationship began to feel “uncomfortable" when Fortado told her he had feelings for her. The student also told police Fortado had asked her if she’d ever had sex and said that seeing her in her running clothes made him “think things he shouldn’t.”
In an interview police conducted with Fortado at the time, he reportedly told them he was mentoring the girl because she had trouble fitting in and was depressed, having thoughts of suicide as well. He claims it was the girl who admitted having feelings for him. Fortado claims he asked the girl to delete their text messages because he felt scared and had a “gut reaction” after telling her they couldn’t have a relationship.
The Advocate’s report goes on to point out Livingston Parish Public Schools has a policy prohibiting teachers from having any electronic communication with students that isn’t related to school matters.
Fortado was hired by Denham Springs High this summer and was placed on leave last week. A spokesperson with LIvingston Parish Public Schools says they cannot comment on personnel matters due to legal constraints. School board member, Karen Schmitt, who represents District 4, did confirm Fortado has been placed on leave, but also said she could not comment further on personnel matters.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.