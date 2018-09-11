AARP & AARP Foundation host event to pack emergency kits for local senior citizens

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Generations of volunteers came together on Tuesday to pack emergency preparedness kits for senior citizens across Baton Rouge.
The day of service was hosted by AARP and the AARP Foundation at the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Events Center.
The goal was to pack 5,000 kits by the end of the day.
More Stories
Each kit includes items such as water bottles with built-in filters, flashlights, pillboxes and first aid kits, along with useful recovery tips and resources.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome helped kick-off the event by thanking all the volunteers and letting them know how important it is to look out for elderly neighbors.
“Of course our prayer is that there aren’t any disasters but if there are we need to be prepared and we need to consider those individuals especially those who are vulnerable like our senior citizens and our elderly," said Mayor Broome. "So this is a great way to commemorate 9/11 in this day of service.”
The kits will be distributed through the Council on Aging, Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul and local law enforcement.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.