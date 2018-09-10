Zachary police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that struck pedestrian

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - Police in Zachary are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.
On Monday, Zachary Police Chief said the crash happened September 1, 2018 at the corner of Highway 19 and Lower Zachary Road. A vehicle struck a pedestran and did not stop.
Police released an image of the suspected vehicle.
We have reached out to police for the pedestrian’s condition.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Zachary Police Detectives at 225-654-1905.
