WATCH OUT: Email falsely offers free LSU vs. Ole Miss tickets

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU Athletics Ticket Office is warning faculty, staff, and students of a possible scam claiming to offer free LSU football tickets.
On Monday, the ticket office shared an image of an email falsely claiming to offer free tickets to “this week’s LSU vs. Ole Miss game.” However, LSU does not play Ole Miss until September 29.
The alleged ticket offer claims the free tickets are exclusively reserved for LSU faculty, staff and students.
The ticket office confirms the offer did not come from the office and advises those to not follow the link provided in the email.
