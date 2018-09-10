2 Walker High football coaches resign

WALKER, LA (WAFB) - Two Walker High School football coaches have resigned, according to the Livingston Parish School Board.
Lester Ricard, who took the job as coach of the Wildcats in 2017, confirmed to 9Sports Director Steve Schneider on Monday afternoon that he has resigned.
Ricard declined to comment on the reason for his resignation.
Delia Taylor, a spokesperson for the school board confirmed that assistant Walker High football coach Marcus Brown has also resigned from his position at the school. It is also unclear why Brown chose to resign as well.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.
