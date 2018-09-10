Tigers check in at No. 12, 13 in newest football polls

Tigers check in at No. 12, 13 in newest football polls
LSU beat Southeastern 31-0 on Sept. 8, 2018 in Tiger Stadium.
By Kirk Michelet | September 10, 2018 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 10:56 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU moved up one spot in the Amway Coaches Poll and dropped one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 after a 31-0 victory over SLU.

RELATED STORY: LSU shuts out SELU in home opener, 31-0

The Tigers are ranked No. 13 in the Coaches Poll, up from No. 15.

SEC teams in the Coaches Poll:

(1) Alabama

(3) Georgia

(7) Auburn

(13) LSU

(16) Miss. State

LSU moved down one spot in the AP Top 25 to No. 12.

SEC teams in the AP Poll:

(1) Alabama

(3) Georgia

(7) Auburn

(12) LSU

(16) Miss. State

The Miami Hurricanes are ranked No. 20 and 21 in ths week’s polls after a 77-0 win against the Savannah State Tigers.

LSU travels to the Plains to face the Auburn Tigers Saturday, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS,

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.