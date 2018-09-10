9 temporary LSU vendors arrested on fugitive warrants prior to home opener

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Nine third party vendors were arrested Saturday on fugitive warrants prior to Saturday’s LSU home opener against SLU. The arrests were made due to the school’s screening process. A background check is performed on all vendors entering the stadium via the employee entrance.
The nine individuals were arrested by the LSU Police Department. They are:
- Kurt Anderson
- Dominique Birdine
- Willie Brown
- David Garrison
- Marlon Hayes
- Martell Jarrell
- Billy Puckett
- Joseph Sanders
- William Thomas
LSU released the following statement regarding the arrests:
The individuals arrested were wanted on a variety of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery, and domestic abuse aggravated assault, to name a few.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.