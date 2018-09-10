9 temporary LSU vendors arrested on fugitive warrants prior to home opener

(Source: WVUE) (Mark LaGrange)
By Rachael Thomas | September 10, 2018 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 4:34 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Nine third party vendors were arrested Saturday on fugitive warrants prior to Saturday’s LSU home opener against SLU. The arrests were made due to the school’s screening process. A background check is performed on all vendors entering the stadium via the employee entrance.

The nine individuals were arrested by the LSU Police Department. They are:

  • Kurt Anderson
  • Dominique Birdine
  • Willie Brown
  • David Garrison
  • Marlon Hayes
  • Martell Jarrell
  • Billy Puckett
  • Joseph Sanders
  • William Thomas

LSU released the following statement regarding the arrests:

All third-party vendors working Tiger stadium have to go through an electronic screening prior to entering the stadium. Many of these get identified through that process.

The individuals arrested were wanted on a variety of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery, and domestic abuse aggravated assault, to name a few.

