Report: Two NOPD officers arrested in separate incidents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Two off-duty NOPD officers were involved in separate motor vehicle accidents Sunday afternoon involving city-owned vehicles.
On Sunday at 3:05 p.m., the Public Integrity Bureau was notified of an accident involving Senior Officer Tonishia Goodwin, assigned to the Investigation and Support Bureau, Special Victim Section, Child Abuse Unit.
According to the report, the accident happened at the intersection of North Rampart and Girod streets. Goodwin was off-duty and operating an unmarked, NOPD Unit, when she struck the rear of another vehicle, according to the report.
Goodwin was determined to be over the legal blood alcohol limit after a sobriety test was administered.
Goodwin was transported to Orleans Parish Criminal Sheriff Intake and Processing Center and charged accordingly. No injuries were reported by either party involved in the accident.
Goodwin was placed on emergency suspension and is charged with DWI and following to close, according to the report.
NOPD said the second incident at 8:09 p.m.
The Public Integrity Bureau and the Traffic Unit were notified of an accident involving Senior Officer Brandon Scruggs, assigned to the Investigation and Support Bureau, Special Victim Section, Child Abuse Unit.
The accident happened at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Robert E. Lee Boulevard. Scruggs, was off duty and operating an unmarked NOPD Unit, when he struck a motorcyclist as he crossed eastbound on Robert E. Lee and Elysian Fields, while disregarding a red light.
Scruggs was determined to be over the legal blood alcohol limit after a sobriety test was administered, according to NOPD
Scruggs was placed on emergency suspension and is currently charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and first degree vehicular injury.
