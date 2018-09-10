Police: Man arrested for crashing into 18-wheeler trailer

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A Broussard man was arrested Friday for reckless driving after authorities say he crashed his vehicle into an 18-wheeler trailer.
According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was sent to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 90 near Universe Street.
The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as 24-year-old Drew Courts, whose vehicle had crashed into an 18-wheeler trailer, according to SMPO.
The deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside Courts’ vehicle. The deputy found drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.
Courts was taken to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking, and later released on a $4,750 bond.
He has been charged with reckless operation with accident, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.
