Woman injured in shooting at school board warehouse in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A male has been detained after a woman was shot at the school board warehouse on Monday, accordig to Baton Rouge police.
Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the warehouse at 6015 Choctaw Drive. The woman was shot in the ankle area.
Emergency personnel said the woman was taken to a medical facility with non life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.
