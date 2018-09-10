Ochsner Baton Rouge receives grant to help patients overcome transportation barriers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Information provided by Ochsner Medical Center.
Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently require assistance getting to and from facilities, often creating a financial and logistical burden. Ochsner Baton Rouge is happy to announce that American Cancer Society has awarded a $5,000 transportation grant to help patients receiving cancer treatment at Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge or (in the future) Ochsner Medical Complex – High Grove. These funds will be used to address the transportation needs of cancer patients living in the greater Baton Rouge region.
Far too many residents in and around Baton Rouge will learn that they have cancer this year and getting to their scheduled treatment may be one of their greatest roadblocks.
“It’s sad when a patient misses their chemotherapy because they couldn’t get a ride,” said Dr. Burke “Jay” Brooks, chairman of Ochsner’s Baton Rouge hematology/oncology department. “Transportation programs are vital for these patients to get the treatments they need and deserve.”
To help patients get the critical care they need, American Cancer Society community transportation grants are awarded at a local level to health systems, treatment centers and community organizations. These grants are available in select communities through an application process and focus on addressing unmet transportation needs of cancer patients, particularly vulnerable populations experiencing an unequal burden of cancer.
Earlier this summer, Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge received a $615.48 donation from Louisiana 4-H to assist cancer patients experiencing financial distress during their treatment.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with an Ochsner practitioner, call 225-761-5200 or visit www.Ochsner.org/info to schedule online. For additional information about American Cancer Society, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.
