Ochsner Baton Rouge receives grant to help patients overcome transportation barriers

Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently require assistance getting to and from facilities, often creating a financial and logistical burden. Ochsner Baton Rouge is happy to announce that American Cancer Society has awarded a $5,000 transportation grant to help patients receiving cancer treatment at Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge or (in the future) Ochsner Medical Complex – High Grove. These funds will be used to address the transportation needs of cancer patients living in the greater Baton Rouge region.